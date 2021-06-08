Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.63 ($32.51).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €26.08 ($30.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

