Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.10.

TSE:SES opened at C$4.95 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$792.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Insiders sold a total of 111,017 shares of company stock worth $443,932 in the last 90 days.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

