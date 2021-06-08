Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,070.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,160,133. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.