Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.