Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRON. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

