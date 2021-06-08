Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROG. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

