Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE PDS opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.88.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

