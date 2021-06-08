Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41. Prologis has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.