EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $168.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.46 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

