Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of -26.07. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.