NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

