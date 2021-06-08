Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.25. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 578 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43.

About Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.