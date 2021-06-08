ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.32%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

