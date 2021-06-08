Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.39

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $19.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 44,951 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $192.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

