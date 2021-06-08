Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) and Its Rivals

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 295 1095 1391 38 2.42

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 66.10%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.23 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 27.19

17 Education & Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group rivals beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

