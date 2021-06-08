The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

