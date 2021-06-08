Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPG. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $74.85 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

