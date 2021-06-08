$266.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report sales of $266.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Navient reported sales of $329.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.