Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $916.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $892.00 to $916.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $807.21.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $831.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

