Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

