Mizuho Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $38.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

