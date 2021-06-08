Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

AZN stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

