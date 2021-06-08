Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $445.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.61.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

