Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

