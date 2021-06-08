Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FISV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

