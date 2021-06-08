C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.89.

CHRW opened at $98.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

