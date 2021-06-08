BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 0.12. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

