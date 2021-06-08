Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.76 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

