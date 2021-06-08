FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.03.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.37.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $193.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.