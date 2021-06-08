Peel Hunt Reiterates Under Review Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNR. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15).

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

