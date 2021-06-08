IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 328.90 ($4.30) on Monday. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

