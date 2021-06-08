Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,153 ($41.19) on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,730.80 ($22.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £42.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,354.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders have purchased a total of 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,078 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

