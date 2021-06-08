Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $684.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,549,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

