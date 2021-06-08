Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 412.98 ($5.40). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,668,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

The firm has a market cap of £16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.87.

In other Aviva news, insider Jim McConville bought 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

