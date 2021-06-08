Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 271.27 ($3.54). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 348,225 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

