Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.41 ($20.48). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.33 ($20.38), with a volume of 2,277,056 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.27 ($20.32).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.15.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

