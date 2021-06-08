$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.38 million to $36.42 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $140.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.24 million to $143.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.67 million, with estimates ranging from $153.45 million to $179.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.00.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

