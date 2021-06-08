PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to report $140.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

