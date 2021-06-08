Nord/LB Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

ETR:DHER opened at €110.85 ($130.41) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.65.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

