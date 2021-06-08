Nord/LB Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

ETR:DHER opened at €110.85 ($130.41) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.65.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

