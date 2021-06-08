Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

Shares of BOSS opened at €47.00 ($55.29) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €47.26 ($55.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.88.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

