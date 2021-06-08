Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

Shares of BOSS opened at €47.00 ($55.29) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €47.26 ($55.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.88.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

