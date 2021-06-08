easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 963.20 ($12.58) on Monday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,974.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.