Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.22.

NYSE FRT opened at $119.72 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

