Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

BDRFY stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

