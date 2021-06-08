Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

