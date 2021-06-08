Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $463.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

