Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVGW. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,887. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

