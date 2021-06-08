Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has $155.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of -377.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

