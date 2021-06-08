UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,877.25 ($24.53).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,328.80 ($17.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,330.14. The company has a market capitalization of £103.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

