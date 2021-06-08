Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

