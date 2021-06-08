The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

KO stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

